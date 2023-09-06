LACONIA — God called home another faithful servant, Kenneth D. Pepper, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, after a 35-year courageous battle with numerous cancers.
Ken was born on Sept. 13, 1947, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Eric Lee Pepper and Florence (Vosper) Pepper.
Following high school, he joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After being pen pals while stationed in Alaska, Ken married the love of his life, Mary Juliet. They were married for 54 years and had four children. After serving six years in the U.S. Navy, Ken owned and operated Doc Pepper TV Service in Saugus, Massachusetts. He was mechanically skilled and could fix anything.
After moving to Laconia, Ken worked for PSNH for over 25 years until retirement. Ken was active with Sacred Heart Church as a Eucharistic Minster, CCD teacher, and member of the Holy Trinity school board. Ken loved fast cars, boats, and motorcycles, and was an active member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and was a motorcycle safety instructor for the State of NH. He also loved boating on Lake Winnipesaukee with his family and friends. In retirement, Ken and Julie traveled the U.S. and Canada in their motorhome, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity for six years. They enjoyed spending winters in North Fort Myers, Florida.
Ken leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Juliet “Julie” (née Costa); his four children, Laura Pepper and Laurie Cass; Mark Pepper; Eric Pepper and Justine; and Annette Belanger and William; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Diana Gaudet and Leo; sister-in-law, Josephine Pepper; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken is predeceased by two brothers, Bruce Pepper and Donald Pepper.
A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at the church.
Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
