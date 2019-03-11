TILTON — Kenneth D. Crumrine, age 93, died March 7, 2019, at New Hampshire Veterans' Home in Tilton, where he most recently resided.
Born March 7, 1926, son of Everett and Beatrice Crumrine, he had resided in Lynnfield and Hernando, Florida, and Rochester, New Hampshire.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as a structural engineer with Structural Systems, Inc., in Stoneham, Massachusetts.
Ken was a big fan of the Red Sox and the Patriots. He also enjoyed playing the piano, playing cards with friends, swimming and boating — especially at Merrymeeting Lake — and spending time with his family.
He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, June Crumrine.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Crumrine; his three daughters, Sandie Thurston and her husband, Don, Nanci Tenney and her husband, Tim, and Lori Coddaire and her husband, Mark; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, March 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Church of Alton on Church Street, Alton, with Rev. Dr. Samuel Hollo, pastor, officiating. Family and friends are all welcome to join us for his celebration of life and coffee and dessert after.
Urn interment will be in the spring at John C. Shirley Cemetery in New Durham. Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the New Hampshire Veterans' Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton NH 03276.
