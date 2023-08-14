Kelly Chaplain, 57

ANDOVER — Kelly (South) Chaplain died after a four year battle with cancer, peacefully in her beloved husband's arms, with family by her side at her home on Aug. 2, in Andover, at the age of 57.
Kelly was born in Portsmouth on July 19, 1966. After her mother died, she was raised by her father and sister in Rye, and then Stratham. Kelly attended Portsmouth High School and later earned her GED.
After moving to Danbury, Kelly was well known and trusted by her many regular customers for many years as assistant manager at Aubuchon Hardware, previously Parkhurst General Store in Bristol.
After moving to Andover in 2012, Kelly married her husband, Bob Chaplain, in 2017.
Kelly loved her stepchildren as her own. She was a selfless, nurturing pillar of strength who made the best school lunches and homemade pizza. She also loved and adored her step-grandchildren as her own. One of her last requests was to make sure those babies see her pictures, hear stories about her, and know who she was and how much she loves them.
Kelly had a natural green thumb and loved tending to her flower beds and vegetable gardens. She was a tough-as-nails individual who was passionate about caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. Throughout her years, Kelly rescued and cared for many pets including her dogs, cats, birds and horses. In her spare time Kelly loved reading, watching movies, cooking, baking, sewing and embroidery, photography and day trips. Although the ocean was her favorite form of natural scenery, Kelly enjoyed all forms of nature including birds, wildlife and other natural scenery. In her younger years Kelly was an avid equestrian and was looking forward to someday buying more land and having horses again. In true Kelly fashion, her last words were, "I don't need a pill, you take a pill."
Kelly is predeceased by her mother, Anna (Shattuck) South; her father, William South; brother, William South Jr.; and her sister, Cheryl South.
Surviving family members include her husband, Robert Chaplain; daughter, Amanda Dunlap; sons, Jordan South and Adam Palmer; stepdaughter, Ashley Secinore and husband John Secinore; stepson, Jake Chaplain and partner Jacki Collins; stepson, Warner Chaplain and very soon to be wife Tiffany Sanville; many grandchildren, step-grandchildren and a great-grandson; many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and definitely not least or all, her friends, coworkers and customers, who will miss her dearly.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 789, Lebanon, NH 03766.
