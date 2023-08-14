Kelly Chaplain, 57

Kelly Chaplain, 57

ANDOVER — Kelly (South) Chaplain died after a four year battle with cancer, peacefully in her beloved husband's arms, with family by her side at her home on Aug. 2, in Andover, at the age of 57.

Kelly was born in Portsmouth on July 19, 1966. After her mother died, she was raised by her father and sister in Rye, and then Stratham. Kelly attended Portsmouth High School and later earned her GED.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.