BELMONT — Kelly A. Minor, 52, of Northbrook Road, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2020, in her home, surrounded her fiancé and her two of her best friends.
Kelly was born Feb. 2, 1968, in Seoul, Korea, and enjoyed music and volunteering at a local preschool.
Kelly was a fun-loving soul and will be dearly missed by all those that knew her.
Kelly is survived by her parents, Donald and Judith (Richardson) Minor; four brothers, Donald Minor and his wife, Amy, of Andover, Massachusetts, Scott Minor of Gilford, Timothy Minor and his wife, Sheri, of Laconia, and Shawn Minor of Gilford; seven nieces, Jennifer Minor, Jessica Minor, Rhiannon LeFrancois, Alexa Rae Minor, Mikayla Minor, Chelsea Briggeman, and Meya Minor; three nephews, Scott Minor Jr., Donald “D.J.” Minor, and Parker Minor; and two great-nephews, Wesley and Griffin Briggeman.
There will be no calling hours.
Private Burial will be at a later date in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Kelly’s name to Project Extra, Office of Extended Learning, 39 Harvard St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
