Kellie E. Latulippe, 53

RUMNEY — Kellie E. Latulippe, 53, of Rumney, passed away on July 2, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was a warrior right up to the end. Her faith kept her going in a positive way.

She was born Sept. 27, 1969, to Lee and Nancy Mason of Dennis, Massachusetts. She lived on Cape Cod with her family until moving to Lisbon, when she was in middle school. Kellie graduated from Lisbon Regional High School in 1988 and went on to get her associate degree in early childhood education, as well as a bachelor's degree from Plymouth State University. She held a teachers license in NH as well as in Vermont. She taught for 15 years at the Hunter School in Rumney, which she called the most rewarding job that she could ever hope for. She went on to work for Lakes Region Community Services, working with young children. Her most recent career, which was cut too short, was at West Fairlee Elementary as a behavioral specialist.

