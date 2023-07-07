RUMNEY — Kellie E. Latulippe, 53, of Rumney, passed away on July 2, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was a warrior right up to the end. Her faith kept her going in a positive way.
She was born Sept. 27, 1969, to Lee and Nancy Mason of Dennis, Massachusetts. She lived on Cape Cod with her family until moving to Lisbon, when she was in middle school. Kellie graduated from Lisbon Regional High School in 1988 and went on to get her associate degree in early childhood education, as well as a bachelor's degree from Plymouth State University. She held a teachers license in NH as well as in Vermont. She taught for 15 years at the Hunter School in Rumney, which she called the most rewarding job that she could ever hope for. She went on to work for Lakes Region Community Services, working with young children. Her most recent career, which was cut too short, was at West Fairlee Elementary as a behavioral specialist.
She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Hannah J. Latulippe and her husband of 22 years, Randy J. Latulippe. Kellie also leaves behind her mother, Nancy French and her mother's husband, Ed French; her siblings, Stephanie Sullivan and brother-in-law, Michael Sullivan, Tracy Hayes, David Mason and sister-in-law, Amy Mason, Dana Mason and sister-in-law, Mary Mason, and Jimmy Mason and sister-in-law, Penny Mason; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She also leaves behind, as she would put it, her besties, Doreen Mashoke from Cape Cod, Kellie Houston from Lisbon, Fredericka Ellis of Rumney, and many other close friends and relatives.
She was predeceased by her father, Lee Mason, brother-in-law, Lynn L. Hayes, and beloved niece, Molly McLain.
Kellie was an avid outdoors person and enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, snowboarding, trips to the ocean, and walking the bog with her loving dogs, daughter and friends.
A private ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 13, followed by an open Celebration of Life event at 5:30 p.m. in the Boiler Room at the Common Man Foster's Restaurant at 231 Main St., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Kellie's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Latulippe family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
