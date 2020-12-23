LACONIA — Keith Owen Auber, 48, of Gilford Avenue, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Lakes Region General Hospital.
Keith was born in Providence, RI, on February 15, 1972, to John W. Harboldt Auber and Mary Jane (Dias) Auber. He grew up in Barrington, RI, graduated from Barrington High School in 1990 and attained additional trade training as a diesel mechanic at NETTS. Keith spent his adult life in New Hampshire.
On June 22, 2019, Keith married his loving wife Lisa (Nedeau), a nurse at Laconia Clinic/LRGH. Keith was the Director of Maintenance for Forest View Manor in Meredith, NH. Keith was a wonderful husband, companion and friend. He enjoyed the outdoors, he was a skilled fisherman, avid motorcyclist and loved the challenge of fixing anything. He would always be the first to lend a helping hand and was very kind to anyone or anything who crossed his path. Hence there were always stray animals coming into his life. Keith was quick witted, lovable and had deep faith. Giving back to those that helped along the way led Keith to become a sponsor for AA during his 12 years of sobriety.
Keith is survived by his mother, Mary Jane Auber; his wife, Lisa Nedeau-Ayers Auber; his stepsons, Kyle and Jim Ayers; his siblings, Christine M. (David) Roderick of East Providence, RI, John W. Auber (Jennifer) of Barrington, RI, and Monica L. (Michael) Aleixo of Narragansett, RI.; his nephew, David A. (Ashley) Roderick II; and two great- nephews, Lucas D. and Mason W. Roderick, all of East Providence, RI, along with Peyton and Benjamin Aleixo of Narragansett, RI and Grant and Symantha Auber of Barrington, RI; he also leaves several uncles and aunts and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, John W Harboldt Auber.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Calling Hour will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Keith's name to Hope For New Hampshire Recovery, http://www.hopefornhrecovery.org/donate/
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
