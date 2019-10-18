BRIDGEWATER — Keith M. Harger, 100, died Oct. 16, 2019.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the second of three sons of Burton and Vivian (Tucker) Harger.
In 1944, Keith served under Gen. George Patton’s Third Army in World War II.
After the war, Keith returned to Hartford. He met Angie Zoia at a dance and they eventually married.
With Angie’s encouragement, he enrolled in night school, and with the GI Bill behind him, over a period of 10 years, he graduated cum laude with an accounting degree. He worked as bookkeeper at Standard Builders, Inc., and eventually became treasurer and part owner of the Industrial Construction Company.
In 1956, the family discovered Newfound Lake. They purchased a summer lakefront cottage where the family vacationed in summers. In later years, they had the cottage moved from the property and built their year-round home in its place, which would become their retirement home.
Keith was involved in the Newfound Area Nursing Association and the Bristol United Church of Christ.
He and Angie formed lifelong friendships and enjoyed an active social life in their beloved Newfound Lake community.
Family members include his wife, Angeline “Angie” (Zoia) Harger of Bridgewater; son and daughter-in-law Gary and Mary Ellen Harger of Ponta Vedra, Florida; daughter-in-law Debra Harger of Terryville, Connecticut; daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Martin Vazquez of Needham, Massachusetts; grandchildren Jason Harger and wife Lily, Brianne Thurman and husband Eric, Jeffrey Harger, Kristen Harger, Matthew Vazquez and wife Morgan, and Daniel Vazquez; and great-grandchildren Isabella, Emilia, Javier, and Leyla.
He was predeceased in 2018 by one son, Donald Harger. He also was predeceased by his brother, Burton, his brother, Joel, and his brother-in-law, Louis Zoia.
Private interment services will be at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ, South Main Street, Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Newfound Area Nursing Association (NANA), 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
