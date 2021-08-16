BARNSTEAD — Keith A. Bujeaud, 51, of Barnstead, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 9, 2021, with his wife by his side.
Born on March 11, 1970 in Littleton, NH, he was the son of Yvette (Boissonneault) Bujeaud and Michel Bujeaud of N. Woodstock.
Keith was educated in the local schools and went on to complete two years in an Automotive Vocation Program. Most recently he was employed by the State of New Hampshire DOT as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.
Keith was a NASCAR enthusiast and always enjoyed the afternoon watching a race. In his younger years, he raced cars in Woodstock, NH. He was always willing to try something new including snowmobiling and four wheeling. As long as it had a motor, Keith would try it. He was always willing to help and was the rock of the family. He enjoyed puttering around the house or in the garden and his fix-it skills always came in handy. He could sometimes be found with his grandson Hunter on the tractor. Keith loved his pugs, Emma and Lola, and they will certainly miss having him around.
He was predeceased by his father Michel Bujeaud in 2002 and his son Tristan Bujeaud in 2004.
Keith is survived by his wife, Debbie McGowan-Bujeaud of Barnstead, with whom he shared 15 years of marriage; his mother, Yvette Bujeaud and her fiancé, Frank Fiasconaro; daughter, Katie Atwood and her husband Bobby of Barnstead; siblings, Andrea Bujeaud of N. Woodstock and David Carter and his wife April Robb of Concord, MA; grandson, Hunter Atwood; and niece and nephew, Audrey Carter and Jonah Carter.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Lincoln, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to his favorite causes Wounded Warriors or Folds of Honor via online donations.
The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com
