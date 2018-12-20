BERLIN — Kay Tassey passed away peacefully at the Coos County Nursing Home on Dec. 18, 2018, at age 88.
She was from Meredith, daughter of Freda Weeks Lowe and George Ira Weeks.
Kay is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Steve J. Tassey of Shelburne. Her loving children are Matthew S. (Lona) Tassey of Shelburne and Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Andrea Jane (Brock) Austin of the Minneapolis area, Peter J. (Annette) Tassey of Hilton, New York, Dawn Chambers (Jeff McCann) of Brentwood, Glenn J. (Maria) Tassey of Gorham, Paul S. (Pamela) Tassey of Whitman, Massachusetts, and Steven Mark (Sherri) Tassey of Concord. She is beloved by grandchildren Michael (Theresa) Tassey, Kristin (Justin) Berthiaume, Meredith (John) Verrill, Kyre (Fred) Sheahan, Ben (Brigid) Austin, Casey Austin (Reid Olson, Garrett (Kristen) Chambers, Evan Chambers, Logan Tassey, Andrew, Madelyn and Nathan Tassey, and Steven Tassey; and by 12 great-grandchildren. Kay has a sister, Sandra, and many dear cousins.
Kay at different times had a dozen different incarnations, as memorialized by her husband, Steve, in his recent book, "Two Lives — One Memory, Remembering for Two." There was seemingly no project, task or accomplishment that she didn’t take on with gusto, be it farming, entertaining at black-tie affairs, racing sled dogs, helping build three houses, or being a very good friend to anyone she met. Kay was an extraordinary woman and we will miss her terribly.
Visitation will be at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.; and a funeral is being planned at the Gorham Congregational Church on Thursday, Dec. 27, 11 a.m.
We thank the loving caregiver angels at the CCNH for taking such good care of Kay in their Alzheimer’s wing for the past three-plus years.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Gorham Congregational Church, UCC.
