LACONIA — Katrina Ann “Peppy/MiMi” (Peavey) Plourde, 62, of Laconia, sadly passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her immediate family after years of battling serious health issues.
Peppy was a native of Laconia. She enjoyed trips to the beach, trips to the ocean, drives up north, family, cookouts, family vacations to Disney, the road trip to Virginia Beach, and family dinners where her mashed potatoes or her potato salad were always requested. Her favorite family traditions were Christmas Eve at MiMi and Papa’s and apple picking at Carter Hill Apple Orchard in Concord, to enjoy family time and munch on fresh apple cider donuts. If something needed to be fixed or mended, it was brought to MiMi because she could fix anything. Duct tape and a sewing kit were a staple in her home. She was actively involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She attended all major school functions and sports events as well as dance recitals. She was always one face you could count on seeing in the crowds and will be greatly missed by her family.
Peppy was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Dot Cilley) Peavey and Charles Peavey Sr.; her brother, Charles Peavey Jr.; and her son-in-law, Raul “Big Rudy” Arizmendi Sr. She is survived by her lifelong partner, Robert Goodwin Jr.; sister, Lena Jameson; daughters, Lisa (Peavey) Brouseseau and Jennifer (Peavey) Arizmendi; niece, Amy Jameson; nephews, Nicholas Jameson and Jeffery Jameson; grandchildren, Joshua Bolduc, Raul “Little Rudy” Arizmendi Jr. and his wife Courtney (Bouffard) Arizmendi, Domanick Arizmendi and his wife Kaylee (Sorrell) Arizmendi, Hannah (Bolduc) Glazier and her husband Camden Glazier, Parker Peavey, Izabella Peavey and Sirenitea Arizmendi; grandchildren-in-laws, great-grandson, Mason Arizmendi; mother-in-law, Carol Cram; sister-in-law, Diane LaChance; and her lifelong friend, Tina LaChance.
There will be no calling hours or service per her wishes.
A Celebration of Life is to be determined at a later time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
