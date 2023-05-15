LACONIA — Katrina Ann “Peppy/MiMi” (Peavey) Plourde, 62, of Laconia, sadly passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her immediate family after years of battling serious health issues.

Peppy was a native of Laconia. She enjoyed trips to the beach, trips to the ocean, drives up north, family, cookouts, family vacations to Disney, the road trip to Virginia Beach, and family dinners where her mashed potatoes or her potato salad were always requested. Her favorite family traditions were Christmas Eve at MiMi and Papa’s and apple picking at Carter Hill Apple Orchard in Concord, to enjoy family time and munch on fresh apple cider donuts. If something needed to be fixed or mended, it was brought to MiMi because she could fix anything. Duct tape and a sewing kit were a staple in her home. She was actively involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She attended all major school functions and sports events as well as dance recitals. She was always one face you could count on seeing in the crowds and will be greatly missed by her family.

