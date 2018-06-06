BELMONT — Kathy Sue Davie, 63, died at Concord Hospital on Dec. 24, 2017, following a brief illness.
Born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, on Dec. 13, 1954, she was the daughter of Cleston F. and Marjorie (Rogers) Davie.
Kathy grew up in Holderness where she attended the Holderness Central School and was a graduate of Plymouth Area High School. She continued her education at Lakes Region Community College in Laconia where she graduated with high honors.
She was employed at the F.E. Merrill Insurance Agency in Ashland and continued to work in the insurance field for the next 25 years. She was a licensed agent and held many insurance designations.
She enjoyed working in her yard and tending her flower beds. She also loved doing crafts, making wreaths, and jewelry. She will be missed greatly by her family and close friends.
She was predeceased by her father Cleston F. Davie; her grandparents Leon and Delia Rogers; and Otis and Gladys Davie.
She was survived by her mother Marjorie (Rogers) Davie of Belmont; other survivors include twin sister Karen Davie Horne and her husband Paul and their three children, Nathaniel, Bryanne, and Katrina. She is also survived by many special cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Green Grove Cemetery on Saturday, June 9, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Common Man Inn in Plymouth.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more info, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
