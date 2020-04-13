Kathryn Leighton

MANCHESTER — Kathryn "KK" Leighton passed away April 10, 2020.
She was born and brought up in Sanbornton.
After high school, KK worked for a year and then joined the Navy, rising to the rank of second class petty officer, working in aviation maintenance administration. She was honorably discharged on May 2, 1978.
After her service commitment, she had a 20 year career working for Telcomm in California and Arizona. She also held a tractor trailer commercial license and spent time in the trucking industry traveling around the country.
KK returned home to New Hampshire in 2006 to nurse her dad through his terminal illness and after his death, remained in New Hampshire.
She is predeceased by her parents, George I. Leighton and Rosanna (Swinglehurst) Leighton.
She is survived by two brothers, Karl G. Leighton and Allen W. Leighton of Sanbornton, and her longtime significant other, George W. Thoroughgood of Loudon.
KK loved her animals and was fiercely loyal to those she loved, and her close friends. KK attended a Baptist church wherever she lived and had a strong Christian faith. KK's happiest times were with George, working on projects and traveling the back roads of New Hampshire.
KK was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease and spent her recent years in the CLC unit of the Manchester VA Hospital. It was advanced Alzheimer's that led to her death at a too young age.
There will be no calling hours, and a graveside memorial service will be determined at a later date.
