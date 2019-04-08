LACONIA — Kathryn “Kitty” Mae (Rivers) Bevington, 81, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Taylor Home.
Kitty was born on June 7, 1937, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harold "Bud" and Esther (Clark) Rivers.
Kitty lived in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and New Jersey prior to moving to Moultonborough in 1981, where she began her 18-year career as a visiting health nurse for the town in 1982. Her passion for helping others touched countless individuals and families throughout the community and she is remembered fondly by those who had the opportunity to work with her throughout her career.
Kitty enjoyed singing and traveling with her friends. She was active in the Pemigewasset Choral Society, the New Hampshire Friendship Chorus, and the Taylor Community’s choir.
Kitty was active in the Congregational churches in both Center Harbor and Meredith, where she served on numerous committees helping guide them through pastor selection and various other significant decisions, always representing the congregations’ interests in a precise, organized, and pragmatic fashion.
Kitty was also a fierce animal lover, supporting numerous animal charities and pampering at least one pet, usually more than one, up until her last cat, Dusty, passed away about a year ago.
Kitty is survived by her son, Andrew Bevington, and his wife, Tammy; grandson Dominic Morales and his wife, Karla; granddaughters Alexis and Amy Bevington; her great-granddaughter, Angelina Bevington; and her sister, Peggy Constantine, and her husband, Tim.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A service will be on Monday, April 27, in Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, Pennsylvania.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Kitty's memory to any animal charity.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
