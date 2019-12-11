ASHLAND — Kathryn Elizabeth Jaquith, born in Plymouth on April 19, 1954, to Arthur and Elizabeth (Shields) Boisvert of Ashland, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 9, 2019. She was one of nine children and the only one to live her entire life in Ashland.
Early on, Kathy was employed by Adams Supermarket in the meat room and Sprague Electric Co. as a parts assembler. She also worked for 14 years in food service between Ashland, Plymouth, and Inter-Lakes schools.
She spent many, many hours and years volunteering in the Ashland community, as a Sunday school teacher, a deaconess, trustee, hospitality, choir member, and financial secretary at the Ashland Baptist Church. For several years, she was the treasurer for the Ashland Fourth of July Committee, and treasurer of the Ashland Memorial Park and the Ashland Area Recreation Association. She volunteered for more than 10 years for the children’s Save for America program through Meredith Village Savings Bank. Kathy also assisted her husband, Steve, with the Youth League T-Ball and girls ages 9-12 softball teams for a few years.
In 2018, during the Fourth of July parade, Kathy and Steve were recognized as Grand Marshals for all their dedicated community service over the years.
Kathy enjoyed fishing with her grandchildren, car racing, photographing covered bridges all over New England, and traveling with her husband, Steve. She also enjoyed crafting and knitting. She knitted many blankets to donate to veterans, as well as many baby blankets for family and friends.
Kathy, aka #7, was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Pauline M. Thompson and Janice M. Ray; and brothers Raymond L. Boisvert and Wayne F. Boisvert.
Kathy is survived by Stephen Jaquith, her husband of 44 years; her daughter, Angela Jaquith Bellamy, and husband Paul Bellamy, of Rumney; and her son, Jeremy Jaquith Sr., and wife Tami MacDonald Jaquith, of Ashland; one granddaughter, Pepper Bellamy; three grandsons, Jeremy Jaquith Jr., Kieran Bellamy, and Finnian Bellamy; her one brother, Philip C. Boisvert, of Rome, New York; and three sisters, Carol L. Stark of Meriden, Connecticut, Sarah Jane Vittum of Wentworth, and Winnifred L. Boynton of Center Harbor; and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy had a huge heart for the Samaritan Purse shoe box program through Franklin Graham Ministries, to send a gift at Christmas time and the love of Christ to as many needy children around the world as possible. By teaming up on this special program throughout the communities, she and countless others have touched the lives of thousands of children over the years.
Calling hours will be at Mayhew Funeral home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m.
There will be a funeral service at the Rumney Baptist Church, Main Street, Rumney, on Monday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m., with reception to follow.
A graveside service will take place in the spring in Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, Kathy has asked that donations be made in her memory to: Samaritan Purse Foundation, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC. 28607
To sign Kathy’s Book of Memories, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
