Kathryn E. Keegal, 85

BELMONT — After a nine-year courageous battle with cancer, Kathryn Ellyn “Kathy” Keegal, 85, of Union Road, passed away on Friday, June 30.
Never wavering during her fight, she remained fierce and strong to the end.
Kathryn was born on May 27, 1938, the daughter of the late Norman J. Pierce Sr. and Katherine E. (Madden) Pierce.
For Kathryn, every moment was a teaching moment. She was a science and chemistry teacher for the Shaker Regional School District for over 15 years. During the summer, Kathryn could be found working in her gardens, chasing the occasional loose cow, horse, or pig, leading the local 4-H group, and pretty much never missing a moment to either learn or teach. Her love of Siberian huskies led her to become a member of the NE Sled Dog Club, both as an officer and a supporter.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Keegal; son, Ken Keegal and his wife Alethia of Eugene, Oregon; daughter, Joyce Keegal of Brentwood; brother, Norman J. Pierce Jr. of Belvidere, New Jersey; three grandchildren, Tim Smith and Caleb Smith of Brentwood, and Macinzie Keegal of Eugene, Oregon; sister-in-law, Barbara Brownson of San Rafael, California; two nieces, Lori Brownson of Dunedin, New Zealand, and Jennifer Brownson of Arizona; and her beloved best doggie ever, Coal the husky dog.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen.
A celebration of her life will be planned for later in the summer of 2023.
The family asks that for those who wish, consider donating to your favorite charity.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
