BARNSTEAD — Kathleen Whittemore LeBel, 74, a longtime resident of Sanbornton, died Sept. 4, 2019, at her home in Barnstead following a period of failing health.
Kathy was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on July 31, 1945, daughter of the late Henry and Sadie (Russell) Whittemore. She moved from Grafton, Massachusetts, to Sanbornton in 1972.
Kathy was a graduate of Millbury (MA) High School, Class of 1963, and obtained her nursing credentials from Worcester-Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1966. A registered nurse, Kathy worked in health care for more than 25 years in nursing homes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the Peabody Home in Franklin and Golden View in Meredith. She was always conscious and concerned about the aged folks in her care.
For many years, she served on various Sanbornton and church projects and was assistant librarian in Sanbornton for several years. She attended the Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC, and was an active member. Kathy could be found manning the bake sale at any church fundraiser or in the kitchen making chowder. She shared her love of baking and cooking with all those around her.
When she wasn’t baking, canning, making candy, or cooking, she could be found crafting. She loved to knit, crochet, sew, and weave baskets. She loved to sit and create things while telling stories to family and friends. In the winter, she would walk the beach near her home in Nokomis, Florida, and would participate in the local craft fairs.
She was predeceased by her parents.
She leaves her husband of 47 years, Edwin P. LeBel of Barnstead; daughters Jennifer A. Tedcastle and husband Brian Tedcastle of Barnstead and Christine L. LeBel and husband Jason Skloss of Placitas, New Mexico; grandsons Christopher and Benjamin Tedcastle of Barnstead; and sister Karen Howard of Grafton, Massachusetts.
Following Kathy's wishes, there will be a backyard party in celebration of her life, at 22 Parade Circle in Barnstead, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Those wishing may make memorial donations in her name to the Sanbornton Congregational Church, 21 Meetinghouse Hill Road, Sanbornton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
