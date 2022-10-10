FRANKLIN, Massachusetts — Kathleen "Kathy" E. Parsons, 79, of Franklin, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on September 29, surrounded by loved ones.
Kathy was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on November 10, 1942. She was the daughter of Thomas and Catherine Cullina. Kathy lived in Connecticut until 1975 when she moved her family to New Hampshire. There she raised five children and enjoyed her time with family, friends and being outdoors. Kathy had many passions including quilting, reading, motorcycling, and spending time with her family. In addition to being a loving mother to her children, her greatest joy was her role as a grandmother to her grandkids. Kathy was the most amazing “Grammie.” She was always there to cheer them on at any sporting event, and shared their love for sweets and the outdoors. She was a very caring grandmother, and she spoiled them at every opportunity.
Kathy "Grammie" is survived by her five children. Her daughter, Carrie Drake and son-in-law, Edward of Sanbornton, New Hampshire; daughter, Cindy Pickering and son-in-law, Todd of Brasstown, North Carolina; son, Christopher Cote of Berlin, Connecticut; daughter, Christine (Tina) Cote; and son, Robert Parsons and daughter-in-law, Kate of Franklin, Massachusetts. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Nathan Johnson, Terri Putnam, Christopher Pickering, Nicholas Haskell, Luke and Chad Parsons; as well as several great-grandchildren.
Kathy also leaves behind her brother, Thomas Cullina Jr. of Florida.
A ‘celebration of life’ for Kathy will take place for close family and friends at her son Robert’s home on Sunday, October 9, at 12:00 p.m. As Grammie would want, please dress in jeans or be casual and “don’t be sad.”
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy’s honor to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
