FRANKLIN, Massachusetts — Kathleen "Kathy" E. Parsons, 79, of Franklin, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on September 29, surrounded by loved ones.

Kathy was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on November 10, 1942. She was the daughter of Thomas and Catherine Cullina. Kathy lived in Connecticut until 1975 when she moved her family to New Hampshire. There she raised five children and enjoyed her time with family, friends and being outdoors. Kathy had many passions including quilting, reading, motorcycling, and spending time with her family. In addition to being a loving mother to her children, her greatest joy was her role as a grandmother to her grandkids. Kathy was the most amazing “Grammie.” She was always there to cheer them on at any sporting event, and shared their love for sweets and the outdoors. She was a very caring grandmother, and she spoiled them at every opportunity.

