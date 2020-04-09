SANBORNTON — Kathleen Delia Fogarty, 68, of Willow Road, died on April 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathleen was born on June 26, 1951, in Laconia, daughter of the late Stephen Frank Perkins.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce Douglas Fogarty; a son, Travis James Fogarty; two daughters, Kelly Shay Wood and Coleen Delia Grover; four grandchildren, Asher Wood, Emaline Wood, Brogan Grover, and Finley Grover; a brother, Michael Perkins, and his wife, Theresa; and two nephews, Timothy Perkins and Joseph Perkins.
In addition to her father, Kathleen was predeceased by a son, Casey Carleton Fogarty, and an aunt, Emaline Delia Johnson.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family graveside service will take place at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Kathleen’s name be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording (NCCC), One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001, or online at https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/donate/norris-cotton-cancer-center.html.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.