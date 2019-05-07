MEREDITH — Kathleen Ann King, 84, of NH Route 104, died on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Golden View Health Care Center, surrounded by her family.
Kathleen was born on Nov. 15, 1934, in Westerly, Rhode Island, the daughter of James and Victoria (Jones) Sullivan.
Kathleen worked for Annalee Dolls, Meredith.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Kathleen is survived by a daughter, Deborah Sylvia, and her husband, David, of Center Harbor; grandchildren Gary Lydick and his wife, Sarah, of Gilford and Michael Sylvia of Manchester; great-grandchildren Ashley and Sadie Lydick and Rylie Sylvia; seven nephews; and one niece.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, James, Harold and John Sullivan.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, May 9, at 11 a.m. at the St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck, Connecticut.
The family would like to thank all her caregivers for their support and loving care.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.