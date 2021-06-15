LACONIA — Kathleen (Fenton) Anders, 76, of Webster Street, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Kathy was born September 17, 1944 in Laconia, NH, to the late Austen and Dorothy (Whitney) Fenton. She lived in Center Conway for a number of years before returning to Laconia, where she graduated from Laconia High School in 1962. She attended Plymouth State College.
Kathy spent many years as a substitute teacher and a special education teacher’s aide in the Laconia School system. She was also very active with the LHS Booster club, served on the Laconia City Council, and was a trustee for the Laconia Public Library. She enjoyed reading and knitting, and watching her beloved Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins. She also adored the young children (and cats) she cared for over the last 20 years.
Kathy is survived by her daughters, Karen Anders and her life partner, Doug Cleasby, Laconia, NH, and Susan Stone and her husband Chris, Cary, NC; her brother, Fred Fenton and his wife Maureen, of Topsham, ME; her grandchildren, Kathryn Whitney Stone and Jake Everett Stone, Cary, NC; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, and their children. Along with her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Peter Fenton and grandson, Jackson Christopher Stone.
A Celebration of Life will be held in August.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Kathy’s name be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund to support cancer research and patient care. Contributions can be mailed to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O Box 849168, Boston MA, 02284, or made online via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
