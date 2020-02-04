Kathleen A. McIntire, 87, of Meredith, N.H., passed away on Feb. 2, 2020. Kathleen was born on May 12, 1932, in Elizabeth, N.J., the daughter of C. Lawrence and Irene (Maloney) Evans. She was a graduate of Regis College in Weston, Mass., where she received a B.A. degree in Journalism and later her master’s degree in special education. She worked as a special needs teacher in the Canton Public Schools, a career that she really loved. Kathleen interest’s included quilting and sewing, but she mostly loved having her grandchildren visit at her lake home. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 62 years, Corneilus (Neil) McIntire; her four children; Irene Curley and her husband, Neil, Kathleen McIntire, Steven McIntire and his wife, Marybeth, and Neil McIntire; along with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 DW Highway, Meredith, N.H., from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, followed by a funeral mass at St. Charles’s Borromeo Church in Meredith at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
