CONCORD — Katherine M. Piroso, 67, of Concord, NH, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was born on April 25, 1953, in Laconia, NH.
Kathy will fondly be remembered for the years that she cared for others, during her LNA career and later to care for her in-laws that she loved so much.
Kathy met her husband, Pete, five decades ago. Twenty years later, who was to know they'd be reminiscing their fondest school memories together of their quick passing-bys in the hallways of Bishop Brady High School and fall in love? (Pete recalls her beautiful smile.)
On July 14, 1989, Kathy and Pete promised each other forever as they vowed their promise of marriage and began raising a family together for a wondrous 31 plus years. They shared their laughter many times at the fact they would so often "think and say the same things at the same times."
Kathy enjoyed cooking for St. Peter's Church in Concord during a portion of these years where she was warmly thought of for her kindness.
If she wasn't wandering amongst the beautiful flowers that flourished in their yard, she would be enjoying the family cookouts out back and soaking up the sun in the pool while enjoying their many feathered friends that would visit amongst the trees. One of Kathy's favorite places was to spend time at the ocean and, when she could, she loved camping and sitting around the campfire.
Kathy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and snuggling with her two favorite fur-babies, Zakk and Willie. She cherished her many angel gifts that she had collected over the years and showcased them with pride. Kathy loved Pete's Italian cooking and was proud to let others know, always willing to offer his services to make the meatballs for any and all events!
Kathy was predeceased by her birth parents, Robert A. Plourde and Elaine G. (Robinson) Miller; her adoptive parents, Walter G. and Hazel Allen; as well as her in-laws, Anthony and Doris Piroso; her sister, Harriet M. Corbin; brother, Robert J. Plourde "Jimmy"; and brother, Ronald A. Reister.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 31 years, Peter Piroso; her four children, David Blais, Sharon Blais, Stephanie Dufour, and Eric Blais; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two more great-grandchildren on the way; her brothers, Richard Allen, Roger Allen, Walter Allen Jr., and sisters, Sr. Mary Genevieve (Patricia Allen), Donna Theriault and Melonie Bell; nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held in the Spring.
The Waters Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Friendly Kitchen, 2 South Commercial Street, Concord, NH (They are accepting food donations from individuals and local businesses, but ask that you call (603) 224-7678 before dropping it off.)
