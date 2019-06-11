BOSCAWEN — Katherine M. (Russell) Bush, 101, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
Katherine was born in Boscawen on June 14, 1917, to Thomas and Alice Hannaford Russell and has lived in Boscawen her entire life.
Katherine was a member of the Immaculate Conception church in Penacook and, over the course of her life, did many years of volunteering at the church, making outfits for children for plays and parades. Katherine graduated from Concord High in 1935 and spent her summer in pageants and was elected Miss New Hampshire for that year, but she elected not to continue on to the Miss America pageant.
She worked at the Briar Pipe Shop in Penacook and Spraque Electric in Concord for many years before working at the Kettle & Crane.
She was member of the Penacook Community Senior Center, the PCC Ladies Guild, and the former Ezekiel Webster Grange in Boscawen. When she was younger, she also participated in the local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts organization as a troop leader for many years. She enjoyed being involved in children's lives.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Anthony, in 1977, as well as 11 brothers and sisters.
Katherine is survived by her son, Joseph A. Bush Sr., and his wife, Susan, of Belmont; her daughter, Katherine Patnaude, and her husband, Stewart, of Henniker; her grandchildren, Darren, Matthew, Joseph, Ethan, Amy and Alice; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be no Calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 9 Bonney St., Penacook, NH 03303. Reverend Raymond Potvin will be the Celebrant, and committal rights will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook.
