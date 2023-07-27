CAMPTON — Katherine L. Piper, 79, died peacefully in her home on July 19, surrounded by her children.
Kathy was born on May 27, 1944, in Meriden, Connecticut, to John Mansolf and Lillian (Weiner) Mansolf. She lived for many years in Holderness, before moving to Plymouth in 1979. Later in life, she moved to Ellsworth with the love of her life, David “Swede” Elfstrom, whom she married in 2010.
Kathy worked for years in retail in the area, and then became a postal clerk, first in the Rumney Post Office and later in Campton. Two years after her husband Dave's death in 2012, Kathy moved down off Ellsworth Hill and into the Campton Mills housing community, where she became known as “Katy” and made many lifelong friends.
Possessed of an unmatched sense of humor, Kathy had the ability to make others feel comfortable — whether you were a friend or someone she had just met. She enjoyed playing games and was always up for a round of Scrabble or Cribbage. She gave great advice and was happy to provide a kind ear to anyone in need. Kathy was also an enthusiastic participant in the famed “Flamingo Wars” of the Campton-Ellsworth area, in which flocks of plastic flamingos would mysteriously appear in people's yards.
In her retirement she volunteered with Pemi-Baker Hospice, providing kindness and companionship to individuals approaching the ends of their lives. She loved animals, especially cats, and supported several animal rescue organizations including Farm Sanctuary and the Conway Area Humane Society.
Kathy was predeceased by her husband, David Elfstrom of Campton. She is survived by her brother, John Mansolf of Somerville, South Carolina; daughter, Tammy (Piper) Baker and her husband Danny of Plymouth; daughter, Michele (Piper) Guertin and her husband Marc of Hooksett; son, Michael Piper and his wife Robyn of Moultonborough; stepson, Derek Elfstrom and his wife Kim of Rumney; four grandchildren, four great-granchildren; one step-grandchild; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held by the family. Kathy's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Conway Area Humane Society (conwayhumane.org), Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health (pemibakercommunityhealth.org), Farm Sanctuary (farmsanctuary.org/the-sanctuaries/watkins-glenny) or a charity of your choice.
