Katherine L. Piper, 79 (photo) 375

CAMPTON — Katherine L. Piper, 79, died peacefully in her home on July 19, surrounded by her children.

Kathy was born on May 27, 1944, in Meriden, Connecticut, to John Mansolf and Lillian (Weiner) Mansolf. She lived for many years in Holderness, before moving to Plymouth in 1979. Later in life, she moved to Ellsworth with the love of her life, David “Swede” Elfstrom, whom she married in 2010.

