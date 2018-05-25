BELMONT—Katherine Helen Drouin, 94, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, surrounded by her loving family.
Katherine was born June 10, 1923, in Franklin, the daughter of the late Joseph and Sadie (Bailey) Cullen.
Katherine was a worker. From a young age she helped support and care for her family, traits that she carried throughout her life. She was an excellent cook and would always have a well-prepared meal on the table for her family. Katherine also enjoyed decorating wedding cakes and sewing. Above all she loved spending time with family and working alongside her husband with all of their business ventures. Together they owned and operated Ladd Hill Dairy, J&K Hardware, and Scenic View Golf Course, which is now called Lake View Golf Course. John and Katherine were a team and had many accomplishments throughout their lives. In retirement they enjoyed many winters at their home in Florida.
Katherine is survived by her six sons, John Drouin Jr. and his wife, Lisa, Richard Drouin and his wife, Cindy, Raymond Drouin and his wife, Karen, Michael Drouin and his longtime companion, Jane, Wayne Drouin and his wife, Carol, and David Drouin and his wife, Kim; a daughter, Diane Dyke and her husband, Neil; 16 grandchildren, John III (Jerry), Steven, Peter, Jeff, Tracey, Stephanie, Darleen, Tammy, Ray, Jason, Kristie, Lisa, Thomas, Heather, Bill, and Joshua; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Katherine was predeceased by her husband, John G. Drouin Sr.; two sisters, Gertrude Daigneau and Gladys Lachance; many half-siblings; daughter-in-law Judith Drouin; and great-grandson Kendall Gilfillian. She will be missed by many.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Immediately after, a private burial will be held in the family lot at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
Following the mass, friends and family are invited to Shang Hai Restaurant, 331 S. Main St., Laconia, for a celebration of Katherine’s life.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Fund for Flower Gardens, 30 County Drive, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
