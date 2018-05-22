GILFORD — Katherine “Ann” Crowley, 83, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Forestview Manor.
Ann was born Sept. 22 1934, in Newton, Massachusetts, to the late Peter and Katherine Hughes.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Gerald, and her brother, Peter Hughes.
Ann is survived by her sons, Mark and Jerry Crowley. Ann had three grandchildren, Jeremiah Howard-Crowley, Errign Siek and Moira Hampson. Errign is the proud mother of Ann’s two great-grandsons, Declan and Lachlan.
Ann enjoyed most of her life living on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, boating, snowmobiling and skiing at Gunstock. She was loved and will be missed by her family.
There will be no calling hours and no services for Ann.
The family will have a private celebration of her life and she will be laid to rest in our hearts.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
