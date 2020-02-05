TILTON — Karl Lincoln Barnard made his journey to heaven on Jan. 31, 2020.
Karl was born in Medford, Massachusetts, and graduated from high school there.
Right after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and was called to active duty during World War II in Washington, D.C.
After the war, Karl graduated from UNH with a degree in agriculture and became a dairy farmer on the family farm in Tilton. He worked in farm sales in both Pennsylvania and New York. In 1974, Karl and his wife, Louise, moved back to the family farm in Tilton where he continued to work in sales until he retired.
After retirement, he and Louise spent their winters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In warmer weather, he was often seen outside mowing, keeping his fields clear with his walk behind brush cutter or cutting firewood with a chainsaw.
He was a member and an Elder at Lochmere Baptist Church.
Karl grew up during the Great Depression and learned to work hard at a very young age. Throughout his life, he was known for his hard work, his faith in Jesus Christ, and his generosity.
Karl will be lovingly remembered by his children, Karl E. Barnard (Chip) and his wife, Cindy, and Debbie Mansfield; as well as his grandchildren, Kristen and Tim Powell, Kendra and Kyle Wilson, Seth and Heather Napoli, and Heather and Treva Smith. Karl had 13 great-grandchildren: Jackie, Amy, Julia, Ian, Hayleigh, Colton, Callieana, Trevor, Janie, Ethan, Nellie, Kaymin, and Kara; and two great-great-grandchildren, Matthew and baby Kimball, due in August 2020.
Karl was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Louise Mae (Watson) Barnard; his first-born daughter, Karen Messner; his parents, Burton and Ruth Barnard; brothers Burton Barnard Jr. and Lloyd Barnard; sisters Elizabeth Whipple and Ruth Smith; and son-in-law Jeremy Mansfield.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. He will be interred at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen, and Karl invited those who’d like to visit that lovely location and honor all those who have served our country.
Donations may be made in memory of Karl to Concord Regional VNA and Hospice, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301; or Lochmere Baptist Church, PO Box 12, Lochmere, NH 03252.
