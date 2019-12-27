GILFORD — Karen S. Gagne, 74, of Gilford, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, of Alzheimer’s disease.
Karen was born in Laconia on Aug. 14, 1945. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1963 and continued on to receive her license in cosmology at Houle’s Beauty School in Manchester.
Karen worked many jobs during her life: hairdresser, she ran a daycare out of her home, she was a receptionist, and most recently she worked many years in the call center at J. Jill in Tilton.
She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her kids and her beloved grandbabies. She was also actively involved in the Laconia Crime Watch, and with the Laconia Police Department.
Karen is survived by her son, Craig Gagne, of Bozeman, Montana, and his wife, Anne; her son, Chris Gagne, of Belmont; her daughter, Heidi Martin, of Center Harbor, and her husband, Brian; and her beloved grandbabies, Kyla Valler, Aryssa McCarter, Kendra McCarter, Ryker Gagne, and Jack Martin.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Lodge and Harriett (Braley) Lodge.
The family of Karen Gagne wishes to thank the Concord VNA & Hospice House, and the Merriman House of North Conway, for taking such great care of our mother; we truly appreciate it!
There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Humane Society of Laconia or to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.act.alz.org.
