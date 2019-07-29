BELMONT — Karen MacDonald, 48, of Durrell Mountain Road, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Concord VNA Hospice House.
Karen was born on July 11, 1971, in Concord, the daughter of James Frost and Ellen (Hogan) Churchall. Karen worked as a paraprofessional at the Laconia Middle School for several years.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Karen is survived by her parents, James Frost and Ellen (Hogan) Churchall; her husband of 14 years, Eugene MacDonald; her son, Tayler MacDonald; two daughters, Jauna Lavigne and Madison MacDonald; five grandchildren, Matthew, Aydin, Vera, Jaxon, and Lance; three brothers, Jamie Frost, Erick Frost, and Seth Frost; and her sister, Sara-Beth Harris.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. in the family plot at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
A luncheon will follow at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Karen’s name may be made to The Turtle Foundation, 2615 Jefferson St., Bellingham, WA 98225.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
