GILFORD — Karen M. Sullivan, 65, passed away unexpectedly at home after a long battle with a neurological disorder on Feb. 15, 2020.
Karen was born in Paterson, New Jersey, on May 25, 1954, the daughter of Walter J. and Blanche (Vas) Appleton.
She was a speech pathologist in New Hampshire school districts for over 25 years before being diagnosed with her disorder. Karen was a graduate of William Paterson University, N.J. While working full-time, she received master’s degrees from Notre Dame College and University of New Hampshire. In addition, Karen was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International Education Society, Theta Chapter.
Karen liked to attend concerts and loved to socialize at Gilford Beach.
Karen was a loving wife, mother, and beloved family member, as well as a great friend to many in the Lakes Region and Northern New Jersey.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Timothy D. Sullivan, of Gilford; a daughter, Lindsay M. Sullivan, of Gilford; her mother, Blanche T. Appleton, of Meredith; a brother, Mark J. Appleton; and by her niece, Sarah J. Appleton.
She was predeceased by her father, Walter J. Appleton.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House Entrance.
There will be a Funeral Service on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church of Gilford,18 Wesley Way, Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.