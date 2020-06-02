LACONIA---- Karen Ann Toutaint, 65, of Baldwin Street, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Karen Ann was born on November 7, 1954, in Laconia, the daughter of Gerard R. Toutaint and Barbara O. (Cass) Toutaint. Karen Ann worked as a machine operator for Aavid Thermalloy.
Karen Ann loved to take care of her brothers, read, complete word searches, do word puzzles on her Kindle, knit and crochet, and she always put others before herself.
Karen Ann is survived by her father, four brothers, Paul, Thomas, and John Toutaint of Laconia, and Pastor Wayne Toutaint of Bristol, and one niece and one nephew. She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara Toutaint, in 2008.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, burial at the family lot at Union Cemetery will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Karen Ann’s name be made to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd, Laconia, NH 03246, or adopt a cat.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
