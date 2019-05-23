FRANCONIA — Kara M. LaFrance, 45, from Franconia, passed away on May 20, 2019, after a long illness, with her family by her side.
Kara was born Oct. 14, 1973, in Laconia, to the late Joseph and Nancy (White) LaFrance, previously residing in Meredith. She graduated and attended Inter-Lakes High School and Hesser College.
Kara worked for Irwin Motors and had a pet-sitting service as well.
She was a parishioner of the Trinity Church in Meredith. She was an acolyte and also was a volunteer for many of the church activities, as well as a member of the Rebekahs.
Kara had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor, as she was also an avid animal lover. She also thoroughly enjoyed watching her New England sporting teams.
Kara is survived by her brother, Dexter Weare Jr., of Melbourne, Florida; her sister, Teresa Wyman, and her husband, Jay, of Tuftonboro; and her uncle, Thomas White, of Pittsburg. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Nancy (White) LaFrance and Timothy Weare.
Kara’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Lafayette Center staff for their wonderful care and for their many acts of kindness and support during her illness.
There will be a Memorial Service on Monday, June 3, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 93 Route 25, Meredith. Burial will be private at a later date.
