MEREDITH — June Noreen, of Meredith, passed away at her home on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the age of 92.
June was born May 18, 1928 in Medford, MA. She moved to New Hampshire with her husband Harold in the 1950s, where she lived first in Laconia before later moving to Meredith. In addition to being a loving wife and mother of two children, June spent many hours involved in local community activities and events. She could often be found in the mountains; she loved, skiing, hiking, or simply enjoying the wonders of the seasons.
Never idle, June was an active volunteer at the Meredith Public Library, the New Hampshire Music Festival, and the Belknap Mill. A shared love of travel took her and Harold on trips far and wide, from Colorado to visit family, to New Zealand and Patagonia, or closer to home on the coast of Maine. After discovering a love for Switzerland, she and Harold visited countless times, including a 50th anniversary trip with Harold, their son and daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren. She also participated in numerous Elderhostels, both abroad and in the United States.
She was an avid reader and member of a book club, and she enjoyed doing puzzles and playing word games. June also loved weaving beautiful images of the mountains and snow she so adored. Hardly a moment passed for her that wasn’t an opportunity to learn something new or have a lively conversation with friends.
June leaves behind her son, Scott Noreen; her daughter-in-law, Susan Pascoe Noreen; and two grandchildren, Kevin Noreen and Jennie Noreen Omasta (married to Dan Omasta), all in Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Noreen of 65 years in 2017; and her daughter, Nancy Noreen in 1978.
The family hopes to hold a service at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.