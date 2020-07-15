GILMANTON — June Marie Eckerdt, 73, of Chestnut Ave., passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home.
June was born on May 3, 1947, in Brockton, MA, daughter of the late Phillip W. Pinkham Sr. and Marjorie (Keene) Pinkham.
June enjoyed shopping, being with family, and going on cruises with her sister. She was a lifetime member of the Rockland (MA) VFW.
June is survived by her son, Leo Hanson and his wife Barbie of Laconia; three daughters, Julie Perry and her husband Ted Perry II, of Gilmanton, Rene Galarneau and her husband Steve of California, and June Ford and her husband Mike of Laconia; sisters, Joan Sprague of Rockland, MA, Janet Harrington of Wyoming; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her husband, Dewayne Eckerdt; two brothers, Phillip W. Pinkham Jr. and Ronald A. Pinkham; and brother-in-law, Mark Sprague.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA, at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in June’s name be made out to Wilkinson-Beane, Inc., P.O. Box 67, Laconia, NH, 03247 to assist the family in funeral expenses.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
