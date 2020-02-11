LEBANON — June Joan (McNamara) Tucker, 91, wife of the late Vernon Tucker, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, in Lebanon.
She was born June 18,1928, in Ashland, Maine, to the late John (Jack) and Ruth (Robinson) McNamara. She resided in Franklin, New Hampshire, for the last 66 years, spending the last 11 years living with her son, Ernie Tucker.
June had a great love of gardening, berry-picking in the summertime, and baking. She also loved to share her love of Bruce Lee movies, Grizzly Adams, Golden Girls, and the Andy Griffith show with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. June’s greatest joys in life revolved around her family and those she considered family. She was always happiest in life when she had a loved one to take care of. Her family and friends will miss her sarcastic wit, lighthearted nature and unconditional love. Her ability to make everyone laugh even in the worst of life’s trials.
She was predeceased by daughters Annette Tucker, Bonita Tucker, and Melody Tucker, along with a son, David Tucker. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Charlie McNamara and John McNamara; and her sisters, Laura Morin, Ann Prue, Ruth Ella Theriault, Annette Carney, Ada Tucker, and Elisabeth Lenfest.
She leaves behind her sons, Ernie Tucker of Franklin and daughter-in-law Sharon Tucker, also of Franklin, and Larry Tucker and his wife, Alberta Tucker, of Leesville, South Carolina; a granddaughter, Chrissy Tucker, and her life partner, Mark Eichtelberger, of Irmo, South Carolina; granddaughter Lyn Tripp of Franklin and her husband, Roy Tripp; a grandson, Aaron Tucker, of Centennial, Colorado, and his fiancée, Erica Boespflug; also, five great-grandchildren, Colin Tripp of Worcester, Massachusetts, Hannah Tripp, Lily Tripp, and Sarah Tripp of Franklin, and Aiden Tucker of Centennial, Colorado; one brother, Phillip McNamara of Middleford, Connecticut; and a sister, Polly Lamb.
Visiting hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with a Celebration of life immediately following at VFW Post 1698, Franklin.
Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Lee, Maine, in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Association of the Blind or the Jack Byrne Hospice Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital for their amazing care of June in the last stages of her life.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting the Tucker family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
