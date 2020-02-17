TILTON — June E. Weeks, 94, a longtime resident of Tilton, died at the Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin on Feb. 13, 2020.
June was born on June 18, 1925, in Franklin, the daughter of the late Maitland F. and Mary (Rego) Downing.
She was employed in the laundry department at the McKerly Nursing Home, now Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin, for many years.
June was a resident of Northfield for 19 years prior to moving to Tilton. She enjoyed growing various plants and crocheting blankets for family and friends. June traveled throughout New Hampshire and her favorite was the ocean.
She was predeceased by her parents, husbands George A. Bridges and Ira M. Weeks Jr., and a stepson, George L. Bridges.
Her family includes her son, William Ricketts of Tilton; her three daughters, Linda Clogston of Belmont, Mary Brinkdopke of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jean Schwabenbauer of Oil City, Pennsylvania; and a stepbrother, Arthur Downing of Kentucky. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
According to June's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date when family gathers in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.
Contributions in memory of June may be made to the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department/EMS, 12 Center St., Tilton, NH 03276.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
