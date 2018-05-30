FRANKLIN — Mrs. June F. Clogston, 92, formerly of Franklin, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on May 28, 2018.
June was born in Franklin on May 22, 1926, the daughter of Carroll H Dwyer Sr. and Gladys (Barron) Dwyer.
She was employed for several years at Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Concord prior to retiring in 1987.
Previously, she worked at J.J. Newberry’s, Sulloway Hosiery, and the former Winnisquam House.
June volunteered as a “grandparent” at Union-Sanborn School in Northfield. As a communicant of St. Paul Church, she formerly served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Her husband, William H. Clogston Sr., died in 1994.
Family members include her children, William H. Clogston Jr. of Bristol, Brian W. Clogston of Australia, and Cynthia Rayno of Lakeland, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren;
a sister, Mary Guest; a brother, Carroll Dwyer; and nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by siblings Gladys Raffaelly, Edwin Dwyer, Nora Maye Poulin, and Theodore Millis.
Visiting hours will be private.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 1, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin. Burial will be at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday, June 1, at noon.
Donations in memory of June may be made to the Edna McKenna Fund (for patients activities at Merrimack County Nursing Home), 325 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH 03303.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
