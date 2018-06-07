LACONIA — June Bolduc, 85, of Girard Street, died at her daughter’s home in Belmont, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
June was born on July 17, 1932, in Sanbornton, the daughter of Harry G. Waterman and Bernice M. (Jones) Dalton.
June was employed as an usher at the Colonial Theatre for a number of years. She later was employed as a department manager at Woolworth’s. She later became a house cleaner for many families in the Lakes Region for 22 years. After retiring, she later worked part-time for five years at the Whittemore Florist Shop.
June was an active member of St. Joseph Church and later for St. Andre Bessette Parish. She was a past president of the St. Joseph Ladies Guild and ran the Salvation Army soup kitchen for more than 30 years for the church. She was involved with the bingo program for St. Joseph Church and the St. Francis Home. She liked gardening, going to the movies with her daughters, and hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas for her family.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis R. Bolduc and his wife, Marisol, of Manchester and Roger F. Bolduc and his partner, Robert Henthorn, of Chelsea, Massachusetts; three daughters, Linda A. Bolduc of Laconia, Diane L. Hurley and her husband Robert of Chelsea, Massachusetts, and Donna M. Robarge and her husband William of Belmont; eight grandchildren, Sean Hurley, Lauren Hurley, Cameron Hurley, Jackelyn Robarge, Will Robarge, Dominique Bolduc, Mikayla Bolduc and Jeremie Bolduc; three brothers, Kenneth Waterman and his wife Jeanne of Maine, Bryon Dalton and his wife Cyndi of Northfield, and Frank Dalton and his wife Linda of Sanbornton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Francis M. Bolduc; a brother, William Waterman; and by her sister, Dorothy Mudgett.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Whipple Avenue entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 11, at 1 p.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will follow in the family lot in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Laconia Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, PO Box 326, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
