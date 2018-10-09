CONCORD — June Ann Novo died unexpectedly at Concord Hospital on Sept. 28, 2018, at the age of 84.
Calling hours will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, with the funeral scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 21 Centre St., Concord, with a reception to follow at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate June’s life.
To share fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Novo family and for the full version of the obituary, visit www.bennettfuneral.com. The family would like to thank Concord Hospital, Bennett Funeral Home, and St Paul’s Church staff for their efforts and dedication to fulfilling June’s final wishes.
In lieu of flowers, donate in June’s name to organizations where she volunteered her time; both of these organizations also accept donations using a computer or phone: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 21 Centre St., Concord NH 03301, stpaulsconcord.org/faqs; or Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord NH 03301, www.crvna.org/giving/donate.
