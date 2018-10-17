LACONIA — Julieann R. "Judy" Fay, 80, of Laconia, passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2018, at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Judy was born June 4, 1938, in New York, New York, the daughter of Andrew and Anna T. Donohue.
She grew up in New York and was fortunate to be neighbors with the Drew family — James, Richard and Julia — who were like her brothers and sister. She remained very close with the Drews and delighted in knowing the many children and grandchildren as the family grew through the years.
Judy and her late husband, Joseph, were longtime residents of Laconia and both devoted their time and energy to the Catholic church. They ran the St. Joseph Church bingo for years and were always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Judy loved all things Irish and was proud of her heritage. A special memory was the trip to Ireland she and Joe took with family.
Judy worked as the administrator of the St. Francis Home for many years and compassionately cared for residents and families. She herself experienced the compassion of the St. Francis caregivers and was fortunate to be surrounded by the people she loved in her final days.
Judy is survived by two-step sons, Anthony J. Fay of Florida and Steven Fay of Hooksett. She is also survived by longtime friend Evelyn Festa of Laconia.
As per Judy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center-Recreation Fund, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
