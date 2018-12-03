GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Julie Iris Perkins, 56, of Perkins Road, died at home, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer, on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Julie was born on April 24, 1962, in Beverly, Massachusetts, the daughter of Ralph and Doris (Bernson) Butman.
Julie was a member of the Gilmanton Community Church, Laconia Elks Lodge No. 876, and the Women's Fire Auxiliary of Gilmanton.
She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, karaoke and bingo. Most of all, Julie cherished spending time with her animals and her family.
Julie is survived by her loving husband, Harold Perkins, of Gilmanton Iron Works; a son, Patrick J. Perkins, and his wife, Jessica; a daughter, Tara Judkins, and her husband, Joshua; a grandchild, Foster Judkins; three nieces and four nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by Robert "Red" Butman, Tom Butman, Marilyn and Arnold Bernson, Donnie Butman, Helene and Manuel Manning.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Gilmanton Community Church, 497 Province Road, Gilmanton.
Spring Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilmanton Iron Works.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Gilmanton Community Church, PO Box 16, Gilmanton, NH 03237.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
