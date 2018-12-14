IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Julie Ann Doucet, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away Dec. 13, 2018, at home at the MorningStar Independent Senior Living Center. She was under the care of her loving family with assistance from Aspen Health Care.
Julie was born July 5, 1941, in Rochester, New Hampshire, to J. Paul LaRoche and Lena Langevin LaRoche. She grew up in Rochester, attending Holy Rosary parochial grade school, and graduating from Spaulding High School, Class of 1959. She also attended Ball State University for two years while living in Anderson, Indiana, for 10 years.
After the family move to Littleton, Colorado, she received her associate's degree from Arapahoe Community College in Interior Design. While living in Littleton for 38 years, she worked for US West, a Mountain Bell Company, retiring as an administrative assistant in 1992.
Julie was very active in community activities, including being chairperson for March of Dimes while living in Indiana. She was a parishioner of Saint Francis Cabrini Parish in Littleton, Colorado.
On April 23, 1960, she married Robert Doucet at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rochester, New Hampshire. To this union were born two daughters, Lisa and Robin. Julie and Bob lived in several places as a result of company relocations. In the 58 years of marriage, she lived in Rochester, New Hampshire; Somerville, New Jersey; Anderson, Indiana; and Littleton, Colorado, where she and her husband retired. Julie and Bob moved to Idaho Falls in 2015 to be closer to daughter Robin and family.
While living in Littleton for 38 years, she was very active with newcomers group, Sweet Adeline Chorus, pinochle card group, bridge group, book club, and crocheting. She also had a custom jewelry business after retiring from US West. She was an avid walker/hiker on the hiking trails in the Jefferson County, Colorado, area. She and her husband enjoyed many travels, with the most memorable trip being to Penang, Malaysia. She also was very active with her grandchildren in Littleton, and with grandchildren in Idaho Falls. She enjoyed swimming and snorkeling on many vacation trips.
Julie is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Bob; daughters Lisa Doucet of Littleton, Colorado, and Robin (Tom) Mansanarez of Idaho Falls; brother Paul (Lesley) LaRoche of South Carolina; brother David (Mihaela) LaRoche of Dover, New Hampshire; sister Jane LaRoche of Laconia, New Hampshire; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.