MEREDITH — Julia Way Dow, 79, of Meredith went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 20, 2017, after a period of declining Health.
Born on March 10, 1938, in Meredith, she was the daughter of Bert Darling and Nellie (Widuck) Way.
Julia resided most all her life in Meredith. She married Jack Dow in September 1989 and has lived at Golden View since May 2016.
She is survived by her husband Jack Dow and many friends.
She was a warmhearted woman and gained much joy from giving to others
A Graveside Service will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Route 3, Meredith, on Friday, June 15, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Edward J. Charest will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are in charge of the arrangements. www.mayhewfuenralhomes.com.
