BELMONT — Julia C. Perkins, 90, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.
Julia was born on Oct. 15, 1929, in Littleton, daughter of the late Robert and Betsy (Young) Christie.
Julia was active in many civic organizations. She was a Girl Scout leader and an active member of the Wilkins-Smith Post 1, American Legion Auxiliary, for more than 50 years. She was on the Budget Committee and Planning Board, was the treasurer, and was a selectman for the town of Belmont.
Julia was a communicant at St. Joseph Church in Laconia.
Julia is survived by her five daughters, Margaret E. Jones and her husband, Albert, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Katharine A. Dyer and her husband, James, of Belmont, Deborah J. Kaczynski and her husband, Thomas, of Rochester, Betsy J. Carignan and her husband, Roger (Skip), of Belmont, and Patricia A. Birch and her husband, Steve, of Concord; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her husband, Maxwell; son Mark; her brother, Thomas J. Christie; and sisters Roberta J. McNamara, Joan R. Herrmann, Ramona J. Forman, and Jacqueline R. Gilbert.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont.
There will be a private burial in the spring at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Littleton.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Julia’s name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, PO Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
