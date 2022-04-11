BRISTOL — Judy E. Goss, 74, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at home after a period of declining health. She was born in Laconia the daughter of Wellington “Bunt” and Theresa “Janet” (Cote) Goss. Raised in Meredith, she was a graduate of Inter-Lakes High School. Judy went on to work as a mental health care worker at the NH State Hospital and the Laconia State School. She later worked as a waitress at the Shangri-la.
In 1989 she married David Bartlett, giving him a family he considered his own. Judy was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time camping and chasing NASCAR races at all the different tracks. She would stop and pick up her grandchildren and whisk them away to go along on the camping and racing adventures.
Family members include one daughter, Theresa Palmer of Bristol; two sons, Louis Ottati III of Tilton and Wayne Ottati of Campton; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband David; grandchildren, William Cole and Michael Cole Jr.; brother, Gerald Goss; and sisterm Gail Huckins.
Services - A graveside service will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222.
