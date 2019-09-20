MOULTONBOROUGH — Judith “Judy” Weare Kayser, 72, passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019.
Born on Dec. 9, 1946, in Rochester, to Donald E. Weare and Reta (Welch) Weare of Tamworth, she was a lifelong resident of New Hampshire. Judy spent most of her time in and around Tamworth, where she was well-known and loved.
She attended Quimby High School in Sandwich and had a long career serving and caring for others in the community. Whether you knew her from her time as the assistant district sales manager of Northern New Hampshire for Avon, The Pioneer or Katy’s Restaurants in Tamworth or Maurice’s/Gilligan’s Restaurant in Moultonborough, you were sure to receive a warm greeting and cheerful conversation from her.
In her retirement years, Judy enjoyed assisting anyone with a need, be that a ride to appointments or with help around the house. She looked forward to her weekly visits with each and every one of them throughout the years and always had so many stories to share with her family about her time helping others. For the last 28 years, her greatest joy was being “Mimi” to her eight grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Margaret Weare Merrithew.
She is survived by sons Andy Anthony of Moultonborough, Tim Anthony and his wife, Lisa, of Black Forest, Colorado, and Jason Anthony of South Paris, Maine; daughter Megan (Kayser) King and her husband, Matthew, of Townsend, Massachusetts; brother Tom Weare of Tamworth; sister Susan Hayford of Freedom; brother Michael Weare of Tamworth; grandchildren Jake Anthony, Garrett Anthony, Lindsey Anthony, Isabella King, Ethan King, Madeleine King, Logan Anthony, and Madison Anthony; and her dear friend, Brent Knox, of Moultonborough, with whom she lived and shared the last decade of her life; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
There will be a reception to celebrate Judy’s life at The Farmstand, 1118 Page Hill Road, Chocorua, on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Judy’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, using reference ID 11748761 and mailing to PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.