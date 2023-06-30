Judith Reever, 82

LACONIA — Judith “Judie” (Taylor) Reever, 82, passed away on Monday, June 26, at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Judie was born on Sept. 24, 1940, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Duncan and Iva (Witham) Taylor.
Sometimes in life God sends a person who is a friend and mother to all. Judie Reever was such a person. Coming from a broken home, she grew up determined to create the perfect family. Amazingly she did far more than that.
Judie married her high school sweetheart, Jim Reever, and they not only raised four children of their own, they also took in 17 foster children, numerous exchange students and many surrogate children. Judie was the neighborhood mother. Children would flock to her house. Mothers would drop by for coffee daily. She created a home and safe space for all.
Judie was a great listener and a legendary storyteller. She never forgot a joke and could recite scores of childhood poems by heart.
Judie was involved in her church from a young age, sponsoring a church youth group, serving as a deacon and teaching Sunday School. She also became involved with her community, volunteering in schools, becoming a scout leader and working hard for the Nursery Guild.
As years went on, she ran for the Laconia School Board, ultimately serving for 21 years. She was more than an ordinary board member, befriending teacher, and student alike. Judie was appointed to the NH School Boards Association, traveling the state doing school board training and ultimately serving as chair. She was also appointed as the chair of the NH Board of Education by Gov. Jeanne Shaheen.
In later years she was elected to the NH House, serving on the house education committee, where she was instrumental in passing kindergarten for all NH students. She also served as chair of the LRGH Board of Directors.
Judie was a friend to all. Whether you needed a cup of coffee, some advice, a place to sleep, or just a friendly ear, Judie was the person you could turn to.
Perhaps above all, Judie loved children. She was a source of love and acceptance to hundreds, if not thousands of children whose lives she passed through. Known as "Reedy and Bup" (Judie and James) to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their home was a sanctuary of childhood joy and wonder.
Those of us who were blessed to know, love, and be loved by her will miss her dearly.
Judie is survived by her husband, James Reever; son, Timothy Reever (Heidi); daughter, Beth Arsenault (James); daughter, Jayme Duggan; son, Kenneth Reever (Ann); and surrogate son, Johan Laestadius (Eva); grandchildren, Grant, Connor and Logan Reever, Matthew (Nicole), Timothy (Anna McConville), Benjamin, and Jonathan Arsenault, Taylor (Greg Anderson, fiancée), James, and Patrick Duggan, Cameron, Shaylene Reever, Noah, and Abby Avery, Andrea, Fredrik, and Levi Laestadius; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Jennifer Arsenault. Liam, Rory, and Quinn McConville, Jack and Liv, and Harry Laestadius. In addition to her parents, Judie was predeceased by her baby brother, Tommy Taylor; her brother, Duncan Taylor; her sister, Bonni Taylor; her stepbrother, James Darlingl and stepsisterm Betty (Darling) Persons.
Calling hours will be on Friday, July 7, from 3 to 6 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m., at the United Baptist Church in Lakeport.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Judie’s name to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
