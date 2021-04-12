OCALA, Fla. — Judith McCown Murphy Baker (Judy) passed away on March 28, 2021, in Ocala, Florida.
She was born August 11,1941 in Manchester, NH, to the late Gordon and Kathleen McCown. She is a graduate of Manchester Central High School class of 1959, and attended Webber College in Babson Park, Florida.
She married Lieutenant James R. Murphy in October of 1960, and they raised two daughters while traveling the world during Jim's 27-year career as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. For a time she lived on Lake Winnipesaukee. She remained a true daughter of New Hampshire and treasured every opportunity she had to return. After Jim's death, Judy married Paul Baker in November 2008. They enjoyed traveling and settled in The Villages, Florida in 2015.
Judy is survived by her husband, Paul Baker; her two daughters, Jennifer Gooding (Butch) and Stacey Bishop of Maryland; her grandchildren, Katie, Olivia, and Jacob Bishop; son-in-law, Robert Bishop; brothers, William McCown (Gail) of Belmont, NH, and Gordon McCown Jr. (Cindy) of Ashland, NH; sister-in-law, Nancy Dyer; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was also privileged to be stepmom to Paul's children: Sherry Meyer (Rodney), Tommy Baker, and Steve Baker (Debra), as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside ceremony will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery, 450 Calef Road, Manchester, NH. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her honor. Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.