HOLDERNESS — Judith Jackson Dearborn, 89, a resident of Holderness for 51 years, was the beloved mother of eight children, and had 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She died peacefully on Dec. 8, 2018, at home, surrounded by all her children after living a long and fulfilling life.
The daughter of Doris Bigelow (Waldo) and Stanley Sayre Jackson, Judy (“Jude”) was born in Hanover on July 24, 1929. As a girl growing up in Lebanon, Judy enjoyed skiing, skating, basketball, and swimming. She played field hockey for Lebanon High School, graduating in June 1947. She was active in the LHS Alumni Association and attended annual events. During the summer of 2017, Judy was thrilled to ride in the Class of 1947 float in the annual LHS Alumni parade.
Other interests included traveling to all the “Lower 48” states, and community service as a Girl Scout leader. Judy loved the ocean and family camping, and her children still brag about her impressive campfire cooking skills. An avid sports fan, Judy enjoyed Boston Red Sox baseball and Patriots football, but her favorite team was the Plymouth Regional High School Bobcats football team. Over the years, Judy attended as many games and events as she could to cheer on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
As a teen, Judy worked at her father’s factory, H.W. Carter & Sons Sportswear, but when younger, Judy swept the floor at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital and dreamed of becoming a nurse. At the age of 49, and after having eight children, Judy made that dream a reality. She graduated from the New Hampshire Technical Institute in the Division of Nursing Class of 1979. She then loved working with patients at Speare Memorial Hospital and the PSC Infirmary.
The cobwebs in the grass at the beloved family cottage in Maine became a metaphor for her life. The cobwebs appear on gray, overcast mornings, but soon the clouds clear and the sun shines brightly. Judy drove the clouds away with her positive attitude, her love of adventure, her consistent appreciation for others, and her enduring courage. Friends and family all felt the reach of her love and kindness. Thomas Leung of New York City felt that kindness as a Fresh Air Child who came to live with Judy’s family for part of two summers.
Judy had a deep and abiding interest in family history, spending countless happy hours researching and documenting the lives of her ancestors, including connections to the Mayflower, the Salem Witch Trials, and the Battle of Bunker Hill.
Judy is survived by her children, Ellen Judith Pack of Gorham, New Hampshire, and Colfax, Washington, Janet Rosemary Dearborn of Plymouth, Gail Susan Beaulieu of Plymouth, Deborah Jean Jeffrey of North Woodstock, Karen Jennifer Currier of Holderness, Thomas Patrick Dearborn of Gurnee, Illinois, and Daniel Sayre Dearborn of Bolton, Massachusetts. Judy is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, her daughter-in-law, and the aforementioned grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Judith was predeceased by her son, Steven Scott Dearborn (April 26, 1951-Sept. 17, 2017) and her former husband of 38 years, Richard Armstrong Dearborn (July 12, 1928-April 20, 2003), whom she maintained a strong relationship with.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Society for the Protection of NH Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord, NH 03301, or https://forestsociety.org; or the Bridge House Shelter and Veteran’s Advocacy, 260 Highland St., Plymouth, NH 03264, or http://tbhshelter.org.
Calling hours will be at the Mayhew Funeral Home in Plymouth on Friday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. (www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com). A Celebration of Life will be at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Hwy., Plymouth, on Saturday, Dec. 15, from noon to 4 p.m.
To sign Judy’s Book of Memories: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.