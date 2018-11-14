BOSCAWEN — Judith "Judy" Hubbell Livernois, 75, passed away in the early-morning hours on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
Born on Sept. 4, 1943, in Laconia, Judy was a graduate of Laconia High School, and a long-time resident of Sanbornton.
For close to 20 years, she worked at the Belknap County Registry of Deeds, and later became deputy registrar. Previously, she had worked as a paralegal and abstracter at the Nighswander, Martin & Lord Law Firm.
As an active member of the community, Judy served on the Winnisquam Regional School Board for nine years. She loved traveling, playing cards, scouring yard sales, and knitting things for her grandchildren.
Always ready to offer a funny story or anecdote, Judy had a quick and lively wit, which brought joy and laughter to those around her. Even in her declining health over recent years, she never lost her sense of humor.
Judy was also fiercely devoted to her family. If you spent any time around Judy, you were certain to hear stories about her husband, whom she loved with all her heart and soul, and her children and grandchildren, of whom she was so proud.
Judy was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Paul Armand Livernois, on Oct. 19, 2002.
She is survived by her son, Michael Livernois, and his wife, Tresa; her son, Gregory Livernois, and his wife, Debra; her son, Andrew Livernois; her daughter, Deborah Livernois, and her husband, Robert Laraway; her daughter, Christy Cegelski, and her husband, Steven; her sister, Edwyna Kelly of South Carolina; and her 12 grandchildren, Matthew, Christina, Amanda, Patrick, Emma, James, Robert, Noa, Jessica, Paul, Karissa, and Kaelin; along with a number of nieces and nephews.
She will be missed.
Calling hours will be on Monday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m., also at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Sanbornton.
In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial contributions to the Peabody Home, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, NH 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquete Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.